Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

BR opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

