Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on UE. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

UE stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,288 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

