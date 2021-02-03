Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $158.45 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

