Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

