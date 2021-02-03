Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Lifted by Analyst

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otis Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

OTIS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

OTIS stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 136,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 197,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

