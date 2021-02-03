Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 614,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

