Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Up to $112.80

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.80, but opened at $117.80. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 454,516 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £655.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

