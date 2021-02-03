Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.98. Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 687,520 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.43.

About Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

