Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.45. Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 4,992,137 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) Company Profile (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

