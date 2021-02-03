Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Gap Up to $85.60

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.60, but opened at $89.80. Macfarlane Group shares last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 82,725 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.63. The company has a market capitalization of £141.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.27.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

