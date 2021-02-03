Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Up to $43.90

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.90, but opened at $46.80. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 5,661 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.91. The firm has a market cap of £59.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.85.

About Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

