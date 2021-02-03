Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Shares Gap Up to $122.50

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.50, but opened at $129.00. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 25,596 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.33. The stock has a market cap of £98.10 million and a P/E ratio of 61.25.

In related news, insider Erika Schraner bought 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

