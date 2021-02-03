BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE MFT opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

