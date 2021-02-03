USDK Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. USDK has a market cap of $28.54 million and $138.36 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00138904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066167 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00246410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00038188 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

