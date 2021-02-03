Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $339.54 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $7.23 or 0.00019738 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $339.54 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $323.41 or 0.00882507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.61 or 0.04635061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

