GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,960,944 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

