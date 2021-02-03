Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

