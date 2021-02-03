CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.