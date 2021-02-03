Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,012,000 after purchasing an additional 92,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $583.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $588.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

