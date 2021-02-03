USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,978 shares of company stock worth $73,479,364. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.77 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.