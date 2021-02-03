USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $137,000 Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 297.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3,272.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 269,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,771,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Big Lots stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

