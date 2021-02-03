USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $222,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $909.27.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total transaction of $1,580,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total value of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,695,195 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,073.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $958.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $910.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

