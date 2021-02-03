USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 153.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after acquiring an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $44,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 48,600 shares of company stock worth $3,390,246 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

