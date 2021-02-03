Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.79.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

