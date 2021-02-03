Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNEFF. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BNEFF opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

