USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $305,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,215 shares of company stock worth $22,259,831. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

