USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MYR Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.01.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.