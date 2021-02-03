PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:PTY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

