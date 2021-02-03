PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE:PTY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.