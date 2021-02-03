Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $251,330.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,499,254 shares of company stock worth $24,842,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

