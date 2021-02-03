Voya Prime Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0121 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PPR opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

