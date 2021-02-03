Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.67 ($2.14).

A number of research firms have commented on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 186 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 158.05 ($2.06) on Wednesday. Quilter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.95 ($2.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.28. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

