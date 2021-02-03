PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
PFN stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
