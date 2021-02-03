Brokers Set Expectations for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

NYSE:SHW opened at $710.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $726.19 and a 200-day moving average of $698.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

