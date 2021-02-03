John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of HTD opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

