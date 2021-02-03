John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of HTD opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
