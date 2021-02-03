Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.19-15.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.36 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.85 EPS.

Aptiv stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.74.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

