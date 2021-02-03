Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.19-15.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.36 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.85 EPS.
Aptiv stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
