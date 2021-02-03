Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $334.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.