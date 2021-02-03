Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

