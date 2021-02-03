Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $240.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.13.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.