Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

