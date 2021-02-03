VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

