Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

