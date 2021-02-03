Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

