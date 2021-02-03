Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $126.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

