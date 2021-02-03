Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.19. The firm has a market cap of $688.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

