Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,810,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

