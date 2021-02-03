Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Shares of MCHP opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

