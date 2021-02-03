Craig Hallum Raises Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $49.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $28,062,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.