iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $52,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

