Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

RPAY stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,479 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,628,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,978,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

