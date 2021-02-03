World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

